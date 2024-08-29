Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rains lash parts of Gujarat; Crocodiles enter residential areas in Vadodara [WATCH]

    Severe flooding in Gujarat, triggered by relentless heavy rains, has led to a surge in crocodiles entering Vadodara's residential areas, causing panic among residents. With the Vishwamitri River breaching its banks

    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 29, 2024, 12:41 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 29, 2024, 1:05 PM IST

    Amid the ongoing floods in Gujarat, triggered by relentless heavy rainfall, there have been several alarming incidents of crocodiles entering human settlements in Vadodara, posing significant risks to residents. One video, shared by the news agency PTI, showed a crocodile resting on the roof of a house in the Akota stadium area, causing widespread panic among the locals.

    In another disturbing video, a crocodile was seen in floodwaters gripping a street dog in its jaws. Such incidents, according to residents, are becoming increasingly common due to the Vishwamitri River's overflow, which has driven crocodiles into various neighborhoods. The situation has left many residents too fearful to leave their homes.

    The flooding, which has severely affected low-lying areas of Vadodara, led to the rescue of over 3,000 people by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). The Vishwamitri River crossed the danger mark of 25 feet following heavy rains and the release of dam waters, inundating homes, roads, and vehicles.

    In response to the escalating crisis, the Army has been deployed for relief and rescue operations, with six columns currently active in the state. Health Minister and state spokesperson Rushikesh Patel confirmed the Army's involvement.

    Rain-related incidents have claimed the lives of over 25 people in the past three days in Gujarat, while approximately 17,800 people have been evacuated from flood-affected areas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel of the Centre’s full support in managing the disaster. Modi is closely monitoring the situation and has provided guidance on safeguarding lives and livestock, according to a post by CM Patel on X.

    The CM has also directed the deployment of cleaning equipment and the spraying of disinfectants in Vadodara as soon as floodwaters begin to recede. Teams from municipal corporations of Ahmedabad, Surat, Bharuch, and Anand have been dispatched to assist in these efforts.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rains in isolated areas of Saurashtra, with the deep depression over Saurashtra and Kachchh expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm as it moves into the Arabian Sea on August 30. On Wednesday, several districts, including Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Rajkot, and Porbandar, received significant rainfall, with Bhanvad taluka recording 185 mm, the highest in the state.

