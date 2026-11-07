The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across Kerala until November 12, issuing yellow alerts for multiple districts. These wet weather conditions are driven by an upper-air cyclonic circulation and could cause waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and crop damage.

Kerala is likely to experience more rainfall and thunderstorms over the coming days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting wet weather until November 12. On Saturday, November 7, the meteorological service issued a yellow signal for five areas, warning of sporadic periods of intense rain. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Kottayam are under a yellow alert on Saturday, according to the IMD. On Sunday, November 8, Idukki will likewise be under a yellow alert. A yellow alert indicates the possibility of heavy rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

An upper-air cyclonic circulation that continues at a height of around 4.5 km above mean sea level over east Telangana and neighboring coastal Andhra Pradesh has been identified by the IMD as the cause of the current weather conditions.

At about 0.9 km above mean sea level, a trough in the easterlies also stretches from the southeast Arabian Sea, which borders Kerala, to south interior Karnataka. The state's rainfall activity is being influenced by these meteorological systems. It rained in several areas of Kerala on Friday, and more rain is predicted in the days ahead.

The IMD has predicted thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds over Kerala until November 8 in addition to heavy rainfall. Concerns over possible damage and disruptions in susceptible locations are raised by wind speeds that could reach 30 to 40 kmph. The weather service has issued a warning that excessive rain may impair visibility and result in waterlogging, which might impact traffic and lengthen travel times.

Power infrastructure and vulnerable homes could be harmed by strong winds that uproot trees and branches. Strong gusts and heavy rainfall can also harm standing crops, especially vegetables that are getting close to maturity.

Residents should keep an eye on new IMD bulletins for any modifications in district-specific advisories, even though rainfall and thunderstorm activity may persist in certain areas of Kerala over the coming days.

The public has been urged to exercise caution, especially in places where landslides, waterlogging, and lightning-related events are common.