Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala's Wayanad faces orange alert for heavy rainfall after July's fatal landslides

    The rainfall is predicted to intensify to very heavy levels, between 12 cm and 20 cm, in Kozhikode and Wayanad on Thursday. The alert highlights the potential for further disruption in an area already reeling from recent disasters.

    Kerala Wayanad faces orange alert for heavy rainfall after July's fatal landslides AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 14, 2024, 6:51 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 14, 2024, 6:51 PM IST

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday (August 14) issued an 'orange' alert for Kerala's Wayanad district, highlighting concerns over heavy rainfall in the region. This comes in the wake of devastating landslides on July 30 that claimed over 400 lives. According to the IMD, heavy rainfall ranging from 7 cm to 11 cm is expected in parts of Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Kannur on Wednesday.

    The rainfall is predicted to intensify to very heavy levels, between 12 cm and 20 cm, in Kozhikode and Wayanad on Thursday. The alert highlights the potential for further disruption in an area already reeling from recent disasters.

    Independence Day 2024 Gallantry Awards: Check full list of winners HERE

    In addition to the orange alert for Wayanad, the IMD has also issued a 'red' alert for Lakshadweep, predicting extremely heavy rainfall of more than 20 cm in isolated areas on Wednesday. This indicates severe weather conditions that could lead to significant impacts.

    A recent global study has linked the Wayanad landslides to an intense burst of rainfall exacerbated by climate change. The team of 24 researchers from India, Sweden, the US, and the UK found that more than 140 mm of rainfall fell in just one day, on already saturated soils from two months of monsoon rains. This excessive rainfall triggered catastrophic landslides and flooding, worsened by ongoing environmental challenges.

    Researchers have attributed the severity of the landslides to several factors, including deforestation, mining in sensitive areas, and prolonged rainfall followed by intense precipitation. These elements combined to create a particularly vulnerable situation in Wayanad, amplifying the impact of the heavy rains.

    Amid protests, Silchar Medical College cancels controversial safety advisory for women doctors

    The Kerala government had previously criticized the IMD for not adequately predicting the extreme weather that led to the July 30 landslides. In response, IMD Chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that the department had issued timely forecasts. On July 25, the IMD had released a long-range forecast predicting significant rainfall along the west coast and central parts of India. The warning was initially yellow, upgraded to orange on July 29, and a red alert was issued early on July 30, indicating the expected severe weather.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Navy recover metal parts from riverbed amid challenges in search for Kerala lorry driver Arjun dmn

    Karnataka: Navy recovers metal parts from riverbed amid challenges in search for Kerala lorry driver Arjun

    Wayanad landslide: Kerala government announces Rs 6 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased; other details dmn

    Wayanad landslide: Kerala government announces Rs 6 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased; other details

    Weather alert: Kerala braces for widespread rainfall, orange alert issued in THESE districts dmn

    Weather alert: Kerala braces for widespread rainfall, orange alert issued in THESE districts

    Kerala: Tamil Nadu man assaulted, kidnapped after arriving at Thiruvananthapuram airport; police begin probe dmn

    Kerala: Tamil Nadu man assaulted, kidnapped after arriving at Thiruvananthapuram airport; police begin probe

    Wayanad landslides: Over 400 bodies identified through DNA tests; check details AJR

    Wayanad landslides: Over 400 bodies identified through DNA tests; check details

    Recent Stories

    Photos Jacqueline Fernandez spends her birthday in Saudi; actress shares amazing pictures RBA

    Photos: Jacqueline Fernandez spends her birthday in Saudi; actress shares amazing pictures

    Your liver health at risk? Avoid these 6 habits that can cause damage dmn

    Your liver health at risk? Avoid these 6 habits that can cause damage

    541 km on single charge: Check price, features of Kia EV9 dmn

    541 km on single charge: Check price, features of Kia EV9

    Shah Rukh Khan, Rajnikanth or Allu Arjun? Which actor will earn the most from his films in 2024? RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan, Rajnikanth or Allu Arjun? Which actor will earn the most from his films in 2024?

    Independence Day 2024 Gallantry Awards: Check full list of winners HERE AJR

    Independence Day 2024 Gallantry Awards: Check full list of winners HERE

    Recent Videos

    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon