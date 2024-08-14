Independence Day 2024 Gallantry Awards: Check full list of winners HERE

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Head Constable Chaduvu Yadavaiah is the sole recipient of the President's Medal for Gallantry this year, the highest police decoration for bravery. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) acknowledged his "rare gallantry" in an incident that took place on July 25, 2022.

    First Published Aug 14, 2024, 5:25 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 14, 2024, 5:25 PM IST

    A Telangana policeman who demonstrated exceptional bravery by arresting two chain snatchers despite being severely injured has been honored with the prestigious President's Medal for Gallantry. The recognition was announced as part of the government's release of 1,037 medals for police, fire, prison, home guard, and civil defence personnel on the eve of India's Independence Day.

    Head Constable Chaduvu Yadavaiah is the sole recipient of the President's Medal for Gallantry this year, the highest police decoration for bravery. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) acknowledged his "rare gallantry" in an incident that took place on July 25, 2022. Yadavaiah was on duty when he confronted two chain snatchers who were also involved in arms trafficking. Despite being viciously attacked and repeatedly stabbed, Yadavaiah managed to apprehend the criminals. He sustained severe injuries and was hospitalized for 17 days following the incident.

    In addition to Yadavaiah, 213 personnel will receive the Medal for Gallantry, 94 have been selected for the President's Medal for Distinguished Service, and 729 will be awarded the Medal for Meritorious Service.

    Among the other honorees, Flight Gunner Sergeant Ashwani Kumar has been conferred with the Vayu Sena Medal for his exceptional courage during Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations near Fatehpur in Himachal Pradesh in 2023. His efforts and coordination with state authorities and rescue teams led to the saving of 510 lives, including 42 by winch operations.

    From Karnataka, Additional Director General of Police Chandra Sekhar Muwa and Home Guard and Civil Defence Senior Platoon Commander Basavalinga Kuruba Bachalappa were awarded the President's Medal for Distinguished Service. Eighteen Karnataka Police personnel and four from Home Guard and Civil Defence were chosen for the Medal for Meritorious Service.

    The CRPF received the highest number of medals, with 115 honorees, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 91, Maharashtra with 59, and the BSF with 56. Jammu and Kashmir led in the number of Gallantry Medal recipients, with 31 personnel being recognized.

    These medals are announced twice a year, on Republic Day and Independence Day, and serve to honor the bravery, distinguished service, and meritorious efforts of those serving in various branches of India's security and defense sectors.

