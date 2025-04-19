Elon Musk confirmed a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed plans to visit India later this year. The announcement fuels fresh speculation over Tesla's potential entry and investment in India's EV sector.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said it was an ‘honor’ to speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that he looks forward to visiting India later this year.

The billionaire’s post on X comes amid growing speculation about Tesla's entry into the Indian market. Musk had earlier postponed a planned visit in April due to "very heavy Tesla obligations."

His renewed interest aligns with reports of India offering policy incentives to attract Tesla’s investment in local manufacturing and electric vehicle infrastructure.

On Friday, PM Modi had said that he had spoken with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, reaffirming India's commitment to deepening collaboration with the United States in the fields of technology and innovation.

In a post on X, PM Modi said the conversation revisited several topics discussed during their in-person meeting in Washington DC earlier this year.

PM Modi emphasized the immense potential for India-US partnerships in emerging technologies, signaling New Delhi’s continued push to position itself as a global innovation hub. The conversation comes amid growing interest from Musk in expanding Tesla's presence in India.

Earlier in February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed opportunities in space, mobility, technology, energy and exchanged notes on efforts at good governance in India and the US with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk in Washington.