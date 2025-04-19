India has condemned the abduction and brutal murder of Hindu leader Bhabesh Chandra Roy in Bangladesh's Dinajpur district, calling it part of a disturbing pattern of systematic persecution of Hindu minorities under the interim government.

India has strongly condemned the brutal killing of Bhabesh Chandra Roy, a prominent Hindu community leader in Bangladesh’s Thakurgaon district, calling it part of the “systematic persecution of Hindu minorities” in the country.

Roy was reportedly hacked to death outside his home by unidentified assailants, sparking outrage and concern over the safety of minority communities in Bangladesh. Sources said his family members claimed that Roy was being forced by terrorists of Jamat-e-Islami to convert to Islam but he had refused.

India blasts Bangladesh

The Ministry of External Affairs has demanded swift action from Dhaka and urged protection for Hindus, citing a worrying pattern of targeted violence in recent months.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the incident is part of a “pattern of systematic persecution” of Hindu minorities under Bangladesh’s interim government.

“We have noted with distress the abduction and brutal killing of Bhabesh Chandra Roy, a Hindu minority leader in Bangladesh. This killing follows a pattern of systematic persecution of Hindu minorities under the interim government, even as the perpetrators of previous such events roam with impunity,” Jaiswal said in a post on X.

India has called on Dhaka to act decisively and ensure justice, while also demanding stronger safeguards for minority communities facing continued threats.