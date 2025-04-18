Rajendran, a native of Panayal in Kasaragod, Kerala, was among ten crew members kidnapped by Nigerian pirates and held captive for 26 days.

Kasaragod: Rajeendran, a native of Panayal in Kasaragod, Kerala, who was recently freed from Nigerian pirates, revealed harrowing details of his 26-day captivity in an exclusive conversation with Asianet News. He was one among a group of nine crew members kidnapped by pirates while returning home from work aboard the cargo ship Bitu River, where he served as the chief chef.

According to Rajeendran, the group was held at gunpoint and transported secretly to an undisclosed location after traveling for two days by boat. Despite the terrifying circumstances, the crew members were not physically harmed. However, they were held under constant surveillance and were provided with only minimal food, such as bread and instant noodles.

"There was no blindfold, but we were always under the gun. The food was just enough to survive. I lost around five kilograms during the captivity," Rajeendran said.

He added that the release was made possible through negotiations and intervention by the ship's company. The crew was finally released after 26 days of captivity in Nigeria.

This incident has once again highlighted the persistent threat of piracy in international waters, especially near the West African coast, and the risks faced by seafarers from India and across the world.