Kochi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, during a press conference in Kochi, emphasized that the recent amendments to the Waqf Act are not aimed against the Muslim community. He clarified that the government intends to correct a long-standing legal loophole, not to act against any particular religious group.

“There is a false narrative being spread that the central government is working against Muslims. This is not true. The government has only taken steps to address legal inconsistencies that could otherwise lead to any land being declared as Wakf property,” Rijiju said.

Referring to the controversial land issue in Munambam, Rijiju assured that such incidents would not be repeated anywhere else in the country. He stated that justice would be ensured for the affected residents of Munambam.

The Minister urged the Kerala government to act swiftly by instructing the District Collector to reassess all actions taken by the Survey Commissioner regarding the Munambam land issue. He also criticized both the LDF and UDF coalitions, cautioning them not to engage in vote-bank politics. “No community should be viewed merely as a vote bank. The Muslim community should not be turned into a political tool for the Congress or the Communists,” he said.

Rijiju further noted that residents of Munambam may have to continue their legal battle, as the matter is currently under judicial consideration. He pointed out that the government has amended the powers and structure of the Wakf Tribunal, allowing affected parties to challenge decisions in the High Court and even the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar accused the Kerala government of denying constitutional rights to the people of Munambam. He also questioned the Muslim League’s opposition to the amendments, asking why a party that is part of the UDF would move the Supreme Court against a law that aims to protect land rights.