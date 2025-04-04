Kerala: Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits Munambam after passage of Waqf Amendment bill; inducts 50 new members

Read Full Article

Kochi: NDA leaders Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Thushar Vellappally and Major Ravi visited the protest site in Munambam, where residents have been demonstrating over land rights issues. During their visit, the BJP inducted 50 local residents into the party, extending their support to the ongoing agitation.

BJP Kerala President Rajeev Chandrasekhar assured the protesters that the party would stand with the people of Munambam until their revenue rights were secured. He commended the protest committee for bringing national attention to the issue and criticized local elected representatives for failing to address the residents' concerns.

Also Read: Rajya Sabha clears Waqf Amendment Bill after intense debate; 128 vote in favour, 95 oppose

"This is a significant day in Kerala politics. The people’s struggle in Munambam has gained national recognition, something that should have been addressed by the state's elected representatives. We promise to stay with you until your revenue rights are restored. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a man who keeps his word," said Chandrasekhar.

As a token of appreciation, the protest committee presented Rajeev Chandrasekhar with a replica of "The Last Supper" painting. They also requested him to arrange a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express their gratitude directly. In response, Chandrasekhar assured them that he would coordinate the meeting at the earliest possible opportunity.

Also Read: 'Watershed moment': PM Modi lauds passage of Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill by Parliament

Latest Videos