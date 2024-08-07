Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Vengeri Cooperative Bank offers job to wife of Arjun, who went missing after Karnataka landslide

    Arjun, a truck driver, went missing on July 16 after a landslide in Shirur, Karnataka. The Kerala government has pledged support to his family, and the Vengeri Cooperative Bank has offered a job to his wife, Krishna Priya.
     

    Kozhikode: The Vengeri Cooperative Bank has come forward to offer employment to Krishna Priya, whose husband Arjun, a truck driver from Kozhikode disappeared in a landslide in Shirur, Karnataka. The bank has offered a temporary junior clerk position for Krishna Priya, with the potential for permanent employment contingent upon adherence to government guidelines.

    Karnataka: Decomposed body washed ashore near Shirur amid search for Kerala native Arjun

    The Kerala government has committed to providing comprehensive support to the family of the missing truck driver, Arjun. On August 4, the Chief Minister personally visited Arjun's residence and handed over a written commitment to assist the family, in response to their petition. The District Collector subsequently followed up on the Chief Minister's assurance with a visit to the family's home.

    The search for Arjun has been on hold for more than a week, despite a Karnataka High Court order to continue it. The Karnataka government has attributed the suspension to adverse weather conditions.

    Arjun, a truck driver, went missing from the riverbank in Shirur after a massive landslide on July 16, and a 13-day search operation has yielded no results. The search was suspended due to bad weather, and it is feared that Arjun may be trapped in his truck, which was buried under mud and debris in the river. The Dakshina Kannada district authorities have confirmed that searches using advanced equipment did not detect any human presence in the riverbed.
     

