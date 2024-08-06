Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Decomposed body washed ashore near Shirur amid search for Kerala native Arjun

    A decomposed body was found in Shirur, Karnataka, following a landslide on Tuesday (August 6). The identity of the deceased has not yet been confirmed. There is speculation that the body might belong to a missing fisherman from the area, but it is unclear if it is Arjun, a man from Kozhikode, Kerala, who went missing last month after a landslide.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 6, 2024, 2:02 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 6, 2024, 2:20 PM IST

    Ankola: A decomposed body has been discovered in the aftermath of a landslide in Shirur Karnataka on Tuesday (Aug 06), however, its identity is yet to be ascertained. Previously, a fisherman had been reported missing in the same area, sparking speculation that the body might belong to him. However, it's unclear whether the deceased is Arjun, a man from Kerala's Kozhikode who went missing last month after a landslide.

    Karnataka landslide: Army begins search for Kerala native Arjun and his truck using advanced drone

    Authorities are now arranging for DNA analysis to determine the body's identity. The body was reportedly found in a coastal area.

    A group led by fisherman Eshwar Malpe discovered the body. Eshwar Malpe is currently not present at the location. The body was found at a place called Akashini Bada. The body was floating in the sea. Due to the decomposed state of the body, it is impossible to identify who it belongs to. Karnataka's 'Aqua Man' Eshwar Malpe will soon reach the location. Meanwhile, the family has come forward demanding a DNA test. Earlier, the district administration had received the DNA sample of Arjun's brother.

    The body was discovered approximately 30 kilometers from the landslide site where Kozhikode resident Arjun had disappeared. The lorry driver has been missing since the disaster, and efforts to locate him were put on hold.

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged his Karnataka counterpart, Siddaramaiah, to resume the search for Arjun. CM Vijayan requested in a letter, following a personal visit to Arjun's family in Kozhikode, where he assured them of his support and pledged to address their concerns with the Karnataka government. The search operation is currently suspended.

