A decomposed body washed ashore near Arthunkal harbor, possibly linked to the missing Wan Hai crew or Yemeni students. Salvage operations continue for a container and lifeboat from the vessel, and water samples are being tested for contamination.

Alappuzha: An unidentified male body was found washed ashore near the Arthunkal harbor in Kerala's Alappuzha on Monday morning. Authorities suspect the body may belong to one of the individuals reported missing from the Wan Hai cargo ship, possibly a Yemeni national. Another possibility under investigation is that it could be one of the Yemeni students who went missing at sea from Njarakkal recently. The body was found in an advanced state of decomposition and is currently beyond recognition.

Container from Wan Hai ship to be moved to Kollam

In related developments, efforts are underway to transport a shipping container that had earlier washed ashore from the Wan Hai vessel. The container is being moved by road to Kollam Port by the salvage company assigned to the operation. Additionally, the lifeboat discovered in Alappuzha a few days ago is also set to be relocated to Kollam Port.

Water samples collected

As part of environmental safety measures, the Pollution Control Board has collected seawater samples from the area where the container was found. These samples will be tested to assess any possible contamination resulting from the incident.