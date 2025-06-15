The bodies of five Keralites, including two children, killed in a Kenya bus accident were flown to Kochi. Kerala CM’s intervention helped waive yellow fever certificate rules. The victims were part of a tourist group from Qatar.

Kochi: The bodies of five Indians who lost their lives in a bus accident in Kenya have been brought to Kerala, flying in a Qatar Airways flight and landing at Cochin International Airport on Sunday.

Bodies of five Keralites brought back from Kenya

Five locals from Kerala, including two children died in a bus accident in Kenya's capital on June 9, with 23 people being injured too. According to the Indian Embassy in Qatar, the Indians are undergoing treatment for any injuries in the country, while the post mortem of the five deceased have been completed.

In the accident, Jasna (29), her daughter Ruhi Mehreen (1.5), Geetha Shoji Isaac (58), Riya Ann (41), and her daughter Tira Rodrigues (7) lost their lives and were brought back to Kerala.

Kerala CM intervenes to waive Yellow Fever certificate rule

According to an official statement while there were initial concerns regarding the return of the bodies due to the Yellow fever vaccination certificate being required. However, after Kerala Chief Minister's request, the Central government has granted an exemption.

"The State Government, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, intervened promptly to facilitate the return of the bodies. Initially, there were concerns regarding the Yellow Fever vaccination certificate requirement for the deceased and their accompanying relatives. However, following the Chief Minister's intervention, the Central Government has granted a special exemption, allowing the bodies to be brought back without the certificate," the statement read.

Kerala ministers and NORKA Roots receive bodies at airport

Kerala industries minister P Rajeev and NORKA Roots representatives received the bodies on behalf of the state government and arranged transportation to their respective homes. The relatives of the deceased also accompanied the bodies on the flight.

The bus accident occurred on June 9, when a tourist bus carrying 28 Indians, including the deceased, overturned in a valley in Naivasha, approximately 150 km from Nairobi. The group had arrived in Kenya from Qatar for a sightseeing tour.

The Indian High Commission in Kenya noted that the road accident occurred at Ol Jororok-Nakuru Road in Nyandarua County, in which 5 Indian nationals lost their lives. In a post on X, the High Commission said that the consular team from the High Commission is on the ground and is in close contact with the local authorities to extend all necessary support.