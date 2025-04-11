Sports

Garnacho to Nico Williams: Latest transfer rumours from Europe

Clubs around Europe are gearing up to secure the signings in the upcoming transfer window. Here are the latest rumours.

Image credits: Getty

Alejandro Garnacho

Manchester United has reduced their asking price for winger Alejandro Garnacho from £60m to £40m, with Chelsea and Napoli showing interest. 

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Federico Valverde

Manchester City is also interested in Real Madrid's Federico Valverde and willing to make a significant financial commitment.

Image credits: Getty

Tijjani Reijnders

Manchester City is preparing to make a £51.8m bid for AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, with Real Madrid also considering a move for the Dutch international.
 

Image credits: Getty

Nico Williams

Real Madrid is considering a move for Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, who may reject interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, and Barcelona to sign a lifetime contract with Bilbao.

Image credits: Getty

Alisson

Galatasaray is interested in signing Liverpool's Alisson, but negotiations have stalled over his €25m per season salary demands.There is a €30m offer from Saudi Arabia as well.

Image credits: Getty

Matheus Cunha

Manchester United has held talks with the agent of Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Matheus Cunha.
 

Image credits: Getty

Odegaard to Ozil: 9 stars who have played for Arsenal and Real Madrid

Salah stays: 6 standout moments of Egyptian King's Liverpool career

Salah stays! Liverpool star's BOLD promise will give fans goosebumps

IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How DC secured 6-wicket win over RCB?