Garnacho to Nico Williams: Latest transfer rumours from Europe

Sports
Clubs around Europe are gearing up to secure the signings in the upcoming transfer window. Here are the latest rumours.
Manchester United has reduced their asking price for winger Alejandro Garnacho from £60m to £40m, with Chelsea and Napoli showing interest.
Manchester City is also interested in Real Madrid's Federico Valverde and willing to make a significant financial commitment.
Manchester City is preparing to make a £51.8m bid for AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, with Real Madrid also considering a move for the Dutch international.
Real Madrid is considering a move for Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, who may reject interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, and Barcelona to sign a lifetime contract with Bilbao.
Galatasaray is interested in signing Liverpool's Alisson, but negotiations have stalled over his €25m per season salary demands.There is a €30m offer from Saudi Arabia as well.
Manchester United has held talks with the agent of Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Matheus Cunha.
