Kerala: Centre declares Wayanad landslide as disaster of severe nature after Kerala's persistent requests

The Centre has recognized the 2024 Wayanad landslide as a disaster of severe nature, paving the way for Kerala to receive additional funds, but clarity on reconstruction aid and debt waivers is still pending.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Centre has officially recognized the 2024 Wayanad landslide as a disaster of severe nature, responding to Kerala's request after five months. The Ministry of Home Affairs sent a letter to the state, confirming the landslide's classification based on the assessment by the Central Cabinet Committee. This recognition opens the door for Kerala to receive additional funds from various ministries and utilize MPs' funds. However, the Centre has yet to provide clarity on a special financial aid package for reconstruction.

While the declaration addresses Kerala's primary demand, there is still no response regarding the state’s request for debt waivers or additional funds for relief operations. The letter also mentions that the State Disaster Response Fund has already received financial assistance for immediate relief efforts.

Kerala had put forward four main demands: declaring the landslide an extremely severe disaster, providing more funds for relief operations, writing off the debts of affected individuals, and allocating a special financial aid package for reconstruction. The Central Government has indicated that no further funds will be allocated for relief operations, and there has been no word on debt waivers. However, Kerala remains hopeful that a special reconstruction package will be announced following the Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA).

