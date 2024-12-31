Kerala: Lt Colonel attacked near NCC camp in Kochi; Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams CM, demands action (WATCH)

A Lieutenant Colonel was assaulted near an NCC camp in Kochi after cadets reported food poisoning. The viral video shows goons threatening and pushing him. BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar slammed Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, demanding his resignation and strict action against the attackers.

Kerala: Lt Colonel attacked near NCC camp in Kochi; Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams CM, demands action (WATCH)
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 31, 2024, 9:41 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 31, 2024, 9:41 AM IST

Kochi: In a disturbing incident at an NCC camp near Kochi, Kerala, a Lieutenant Colonel was attacked after cadets complained of food poisoning. The attack, captured on video, shows two individuals threatening the officer, holding his neck, and shoving him. A policeman present at the scene is seen attempting to intervene but failing to take decisive action against the attackers.

The video, now viral on social media, has drawn widespread condemnation. BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has demanded the resignation of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the incident. In a strong statement, he said, "If you cannot enforce the law and protect those in uniform, you must resign. This is shameful and a gross dereliction of duty."

Chandrasekhar further criticized the state government, saying, "Kerala welcomes Hamas with a red carpet, but those who serve the country and protect citizens are attacked. This is unacceptable. Kerala Police must act, or I will personally ensure justice is served."

In another post on X (formerly Twitter), he shared images of the attackers, urging authorities to prosecute them. He warned, "If the state fails to act, I will approach the courts to ensure no one in the police or government can cover up this case under any appeasement pressure."

The BJP leader also pledged to monitor the progress of the case, vowing to bring the perpetrators to justice. “Enough of this culture of lawlessness. Wake up and do your duty,” he said.

The incident has sparked a heated political debate, with calls for accountability and justice for the assaulted officer.

