user
user icon

BlackRock’s Larry Fink Says US Very Close To Recession: Believes 90-Day Pause On Tariffs Means Longer, Elevated Uncertainty

Fink said in a prepared statement in the earnings report that uncertainty and anxiety about the future of markets and the economy are dominating client conversations.

BlackRock’s Larry Fink Says US Very Close To Recession: Believes 90-Day Pause On Tariffs Means Longer, Elevated Uncertainty
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Apr 11, 2025, 10:00 PM IST

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said on Friday that the U.S. is very close to a recession and that the 90-day pause in retaliatory tariffs has created elevated uncertainty.

“I think we’re very close, if not in, a recession now,” Fink told CNBC.

“I think you’re going to see, across the board, just a slowdown until there’s more certainty. And we now have a 90-day on the reciprocal tariffs — that means longer, more elevated uncertainty,” he said.

Equity markets worldwide have witnessed significant volatility in recent weeks following the Trump administration’s tariff actions. China’s defiance and countermeasures have also added to the uncertainty.

Economists and market experts have opined in recent weeks that the tariffs would likely lead to pricing pressures in the coming times, making the Federal Reserve’s job of managing the monetary policy a lot harder.

Meanwhile, BlackRock reported its first-quarter earnings on Friday. The world’s largest asset manager reported a 12% rise in revenues year-over-year to $5.28 billion compared to a Street estimate of $5.31 billion.

Assets under management (AUM) rose 11% to $11.58 trillion, with $84 billion of total net inflows during the quarter.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) stood at $11.30 compared to an analyst estimate of $10.13.

Fink said in a prepared statement in the earnings report that uncertainty and anxiety about the future of markets and the economy are dominating client conversations.

“We've seen periods like this before when there were large, structural shifts in policy and markets – like the financial crisis, COVID, and surging inflation in 2022,” he said.

BLK shares have lost over 15% in 2025 but have gained over 9% in the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

FDA’s Intent To Phase Out Animal Testing Requirement Weighs Down Charles River Stock: Retail’s Disheartened

FDA’s Intent To Phase Out Animal Testing Requirement Weighs Down Charles River Stock: Retail’s Disheartened

Morgan Stanley Q1 2025 Earnings Surpass Street Expectations, Bank Reports Strong Equity Performance

Morgan Stanley Q1 2025 Earnings Surpass Street Expectations, Bank Reports Strong Equity Performance

Jamie Dimon Sees S&P 500 Earnings Estimates Contract As Trump Tariffs Force Companies To Withdraw Guidance

Jamie Dimon Sees S&P 500 Earnings Estimates Contract As Trump Tariffs Force Companies To Withdraw Guidance

Energy Secretary Chris Wright Says Shale Industry Will ‘Survive And Thrive’ As Crude Oil Strays Below $60

Energy Secretary Chris Wright Says Shale Industry Will ‘Survive And Thrive’ As Crude Oil Strays Below $60

Lucid To Acquire Facilities, Assets Previously Belonging To Bankrupt Truck Maker Nikola: Retail Gets More Bullish

Lucid To Acquire Facilities, Assets Previously Belonging To Bankrupt Truck Maker Nikola: Retail Gets More Bullish

Recent Stories

FDA’s Intent To Phase Out Animal Testing Requirement Weighs Down Charles River Stock: Retail’s Disheartened

FDA’s Intent To Phase Out Animal Testing Requirement Weighs Down Charles River Stock: Retail’s Disheartened

Morgan Stanley Q1 2025 Earnings Surpass Street Expectations, Bank Reports Strong Equity Performance

Morgan Stanley Q1 2025 Earnings Surpass Street Expectations, Bank Reports Strong Equity Performance

Jamie Dimon Sees S&P 500 Earnings Estimates Contract As Trump Tariffs Force Companies To Withdraw Guidance

Jamie Dimon Sees S&P 500 Earnings Estimates Contract As Trump Tariffs Force Companies To Withdraw Guidance

India is bracing for a scorching summer - Here's what we can learn from Singapore ddr

India is bracing for a scorching summer - Here's what we can learn from Singapore

Energy Secretary Chris Wright Says Shale Industry Will ‘Survive And Thrive’ As Crude Oil Strays Below $60

Energy Secretary Chris Wright Says Shale Industry Will ‘Survive And Thrive’ As Crude Oil Strays Below $60

Recent Videos

Amit Shah Confirms Smooth NDA-AIADMK Alliance in Tamil Nadu | Asianet Newsable

Amit Shah Confirms Smooth NDA-AIADMK Alliance in Tamil Nadu | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi’s Spiritual Visit to Guruji Maharaj Temple in Anandpur, MP | WATCH

PM Modi’s Spiritual Visit to Guruji Maharaj Temple in Anandpur, MP | WATCH

Video Icon
PM Modi at Shri Anandpur Dham: 'Grief Fears to Enter This Sacred Land of Saints and Service'

PM Modi at Shri Anandpur Dham: 'Grief Fears to Enter This Sacred Land of Saints and Service'

Video Icon
Agra Mosque Meat Incident: Quick Police ARREST Prevents Unrest

Agra Mosque Meat Incident: Quick Police ARREST Prevents Unrest

Video Icon
Can India Gain from US-China Tariff War? Here is Breakdown | Asianet Newsable

Can India Gain from US-China Tariff War? Here is Breakdown | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon