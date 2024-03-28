Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: 'Tried, tested and failed strategy'... MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar on CPM's outburst against ED probe

    MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that CPI(M) is trying to distract the investigation by ED into Veena Vijayan's monthly payment case by merely blaming the agencies. 

    Kerala: 'Tried, tested and failed strategy'... MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar on CPM's outburst against ED probe anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 1:16 PM IST

    Union Minister and NDA candidate for Thiruvananthapuram, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, dismissed the CPI(M)'s assertion that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into the monthly payment case involving the Chief Minister's daughter Veena Vijayan is politically driven, labeling it as a diversion tactic. Speaking at a press conference, Chandrasekhar stated that criminals typically deny their involvement in a crime and shift blame onto investigating agencies.

    The Union Minister said that this is a 'tried, tested and failed strategy' of the ruling Left government when it comes to investigation and claiming it to be 'politically motivated'.

    The ED filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Veena Vijayan's company Exalogic Solutions. It is believed that a speedy probe by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) led the ED to file a case. The allegation is that Kochi-based Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd (CMRL), a private company, made an 'illegal payment' of Rs 1.72 crore to Exalogic Solutions between 2017 and 2020, despite no services being provided.

    The investigation stems from reports from the Income Tax Department regarding Veena's company Exalogic, the Kochi-based rutile mining company CMRL, and the state-owned KSIDC, which are now under scrutiny by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Before registering an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), marking the formal entry of the complaint lodged by the ED, the anti-money laundering agency had conducted preliminary investigations into the matter.

    The ED's investigation primarily targets Exalogic, in addition to CMRL and KSIDC, where financial transactions will be meticulously examined for any irregularities. Exalogic has been served notices by the SFIO, under the Companies Act, demanding the submission of transaction documents to the Chennai office by March 15. Non-compliance may lead to legal repercussions. SFIO's actions have escalated following court orders to probe petitions filed by Exalogic Solutions and KSIDC. Notices have been issued to twelve firms in Kerala as part of the investigation.
     

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2024, 1:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Gold Rate march 28 2024: One sovereign of gold nears Rs 50000; Check rkn

    Kerala Gold Rate today: One sovereign of gold nears Rs 50000; Check

    Kerala: Tribal woman killed in wild elephant attack in Wayanad anr

    Kerala: Tribal woman killed in wild elephant attack in Wayanad

    Kerala again witnesses record electricity consumption; Read anr

    Kerala again witnesses record electricity consumption; Read

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-515 March 28 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-515 March 28 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Man arrested for abducting minor girl in Thiruvananthapuram rkn

    Kerala: Man arrested for abducting minor girl in Thiruvananthapuram

    Recent Stories

    'Game Changer': Ram Charan, Kiara Advani film to premiere in September? Producer Dil Raju hints release date NIR

    'Game Changer': Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's film to premiere in September? Producer Dil Raju hints release date

    Diplomatic visit or pre-wedding shoot in the Amazon Macron, Lula's photos spark social media frenzy snt

    'Diplomatic visit or pre-wedding shoot in the Amazon?': Macron, Lula's photos spark social media frenzy

    Realme 12X to launch in India on April 2; From specifications to price, here's what you can expect gcw

    Realme 12X to launch in India on April 2; From specifications to price, here's what you can expect

    Dera chief Baba Tarsem Singh shot dead in Uttarakhand, CCTV video shows moments before killing (WATCH) AJR

    Dera chief Baba Tarsem Singh shot dead in Uttarakhand, CCTV video shows moments before killing (WATCH)

    Kerala Gold Rate march 28 2024: One sovereign of gold nears Rs 50000; Check rkn

    Kerala Gold Rate today: One sovereign of gold nears Rs 50000; Check

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon