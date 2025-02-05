Kerala: Trangender accuses NCP leader of sexual assault at lodge in Malappuram; probe underway

A transgender person from Malappuram has accused Kerala NCP leader Rahmatullah of sexual assault, claiming that he lured them under the pretext of helping with housing.

Kerala: Trangender accuses NCP leader of sexual assault at lodge in Malappuram mannarkkad; probe underway anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 5, 2025, 11:07 AM IST

Malappuram: A transgender person from Karuvarakundu, Malappuram, has accused an NCP Ajit Pawar faction leader of sexual assault. Despite a case being registered, the complainant alleges that the police have not yet made an arrest. The complaint has been filed against Rahmatullah, the state general secretary of the NCP Ajit Pawar faction, who is a resident of Kalikavu, Malappuram.

According to the transgender individual, Rahmatullah lured them with a promise to help arrange housing and took them to a private lodge in Mannarkkad, Palakkad, where the alleged assault took place. The complainant stated that they were invited under the pretense of assistance and had no prior knowledge of any malicious intent.

The incident reportedly occurred in August 2021, and complaints were submitted to both the Malappuram SP and Mannarkkad police. Although an FIR was registered a month ago, the complainant claims that the police have yet to take any action against the accused.

The transgender individual explained that the delay in filing the complaint was due to not having enough information about Rahmatullah. However, Rahmatullah, the NCP leader, has denied the allegations, stating that there are political and personal motives behind attempts to malign his reputation.

Rahmatullah told the media that efforts were being made to eliminate him politically and personally. According to the Mannarkkad police, the accused's anticipatory bail application is currently under consideration by the court, which is why they have not made an arrest yet.

