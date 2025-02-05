Kerala SHOCKER! Woman jumps for Kozhikode hotel to escape rape attempt, owner arrested; Hunt on for 2 others

A 29-year-old hotel worker in Mukkam, Kerala, jumped from the first floor to escape an alleged rape attempt by her employer and two staff. She sustained spinal injuries. One accused was arrested, while two remain absconding. Police are investigating, and the Kerala Women’s Commission intervened.

In a horrifying incident, a 29-year-old woman working at a hotel in Mukkam, Kerala, jumped from the first floor of the building to escape an alleged rape attempt by her employer and two staff members, including a security guard. The woman sustained spinal and other injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Government Medical College.

The incident took place on February 2, around 10:30 PM, when the woman was playing a game on her mobile phone. Unknowingly, she turned on the camera, which ended up recording the assault. The footage, later released by her family, shows her crying for help and resisting the attack, providing crucial evidence in the case.



Following the complaint, the police registered a case against the hotel owner, Devadas, and two employees, Riyas and Suresh. Devadas was arrested four days after the incident while travelling on a bus in Kunnamkulam. He was later taken to Mukkam for further questioning. Meanwhile, the other two accused are absconding, and police have launched an extensive search operation to track them down.

The Kerala Women’s Commission has taken serious note of the incident and has sought an urgent report from the Kozhikode Rural SP. The family of the victim has also raised concerns over the delay in action despite the gravity of the crime.



According to the woman’s statement to the police, the three accused forcefully entered her residence at around 11 PM on the night of the attack. She managed to escape their clutches and, in a desperate bid to save herself, jumped from the building. Her family alleges that the hotel owner had been trying to gain her trust over the past three months before attempting to exploit her. They have also presented digital evidence supporting their claims.

While the woman continues her treatment, police have intensified their investigation to arrest the remaining accused.

