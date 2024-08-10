Kerala to receive heavy rainfall tomorrow; IMD issues orange alert in two districts

The IMD forecast indicates the possibility of very heavy rainfall in isolated areas. There is also warning about the possibility of strong winds with speeds of 30-40 km/h (up to a maximum of 50 km/h) from today (Aug 10) through August 13.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday (Aug 10) issued a warning predicting heavy rainfall in the state over the next five days. An orange alert has been declared for two districts tomorrow (Aug 11)- Palakkad and Malappuram. On August 12th, an orange alert is in place for Pathanamthitta and Idukki, and on August 13 for Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, and Malappuram. The forecast indicates the possibility of very heavy rainfall in isolated areas.

Also Read: PM Modi asks Kerala to submit detailed memorandum on Wayanad landslide, assures all possible assistance

A yellow alert has also been issued for Idukki, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts tomorrow; for Kottayam, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad districts on August 12; for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts on August 13; and for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam districts on August 14. The yellow alert indicates the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall.

Isolated areas in the state can expect thunderstorms accompanied by rain. The IMD has also warned of the possibility of strong winds with speeds of 30-40 km/h (up to a maximum of 50 km/h) from today (Aug 10) through August 13.

Special advisories for the public:

Residents in coastal areas are advised to remain vigilant as there is a risk of sea incursion. Those living in danger zones should be prepared to relocate if necessary. People should take special care to secure their fishing equipment in view of adverse weather. People living in houses with weak roofs or structures should be ready to move to safer locations based on weather warnings in the coming days. Hazardous trees, posts, or boards in public or private spaces should be secured or removed, and authorities should be informed of any potential dangers. Those in disaster-prone areas are advised to prepare an emergency kit immediately.

Also Read: PM Modi conducts aerial survey of landslide-hit Wayanad, visit brings hope for Kerala

Latest Videos