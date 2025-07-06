A cyclonic circulation has intensified into a low-pressure area, bringing heavy rainfall to Kerala for the next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall is also expected on July 6, 9, and 10.

Thiruvananthapuram: The cyclonic circulation over West Bengal has intensified into a low-pressure area. Concurrently, a low-pressure trough extends from the south Gujarat coast to the south Karnataka coast, according to the Meteorological Department. Heavy rain is expected to continue in Kerala for the next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely on July 6, 9, and 10, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Kerala is also likely to experience strong winds with speeds reaching 40 to 50 kmph in isolated places from July 6-8. A yellow alert has been issued for various districts for these three days. Today, a yellow alert is in place for Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts.

Rainfall Forecast

06/07/2025: Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod.

09/07/2025: Kannur, Kasaragod.

10/07/2025: Kannur, Kasaragod.

A yellow alert has been issued for these districts, indicating the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall. Heavy rain is defined as rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm in a 24-hour period.