Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister Veena George announced that a total of 425 individuals have been placed on the Nipah virus contact list across the state. The majority of these are concentrated in three districts: 228 in Malappuram, 110 in Palakkad, and 87 in Kozhikode.

In Malappuram, 12 people are currently under treatment, with 5 of them in the ICU. One person on the contact list tested negative for the virus. In Palakkad, one person is in isolation, and 61 healthcare workers have been identified as contacts. Meanwhile, in Kozhikode, all 87 contacts are healthcare workers.

Fever surveillance

Authorities have issued instructions to conduct fever surveillance in the affected areas and to provide mental health support to those under observation. Individuals on the contact list in Palakkad are to remain isolated within the district, with only their samples being sent for testing elsewhere.

The route maps of those who tested positive in Palakkad and Malappuram have been released to assist with contact tracing. Additionally, ambulance services, including Kaniv 108, have been placed on standby, and efforts to identify the source of the infection are being intensified.

High-level meeting

A high-level meeting to review the situation was convened, attended by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department, NHM State Mission Director, Directors of the Health and Medical Education Departments, Additional Directors, District Collectors, District Medical Officers, police officials, and representatives from various other departments.