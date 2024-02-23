Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Thrissur Corporation to ban book sales on street side, ending decades-old tradition

    The Thrissur Corporation has decided to ban the sale of books on the street side of the city. With this six stores that have been in the city for decades will close as a result of the decision.

    Thrissur: The District Corporation has decided to put an end to selling books on the street-side in Thrissur city. The decision was taken during the Corporation Council that met last day to restrict roadside book stalls in the cultural capital of Kerala. It has been decided to evacuate businesses in the Corporation Office premises, Swaraj Round premises, Palace Road and Museum Road premises. A notice has been given to the traders that they should inform them within 27 days if there is any objection.

    Six stores that have been in the city for decades will close as a result of the decision's implementation. Some criticise the government for destroying reading when it spends crores of rupees organising literary festivals and eradicating roadside bookstores that attract the greatest number of new readers.

    Street bookstores are unique in that you can get even priceless books at huge discounts. Various books such as stories, poems, novels, history, medicine, and engineering are available here. There is also a large collection of old English books. This is the source of a large number of readers including students.

    There are writers among them who sell books for a living. Shamnad, a poet who has published a book of poetry in Malayalam and English, is also a street bookseller. Book lovers and sellers have demanded that the corporation withdraw from the decision to remove the bookstores. A petition has been submitted to the corporation by the traders too demanding to withdraw the decision.

