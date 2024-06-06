Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Swapna Suresh granted bail in defamation case filed by CPI(M) state general secretary MV Govindan

    The prime accused in the diplomatic gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh, was granted bail by a Kerala court in a defamation case filed by CPI(M) state general secretary MV Govindan.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 6, 2024, 3:02 PM IST

    Kannur: Swapna Suresh, prime accused in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case, was granted bail by the Thaliparambu Magistrate Court on Thursday (June 6) in the defamation case filed by CPI(M) state general secretary MV Govindan. Swapna Suresh, the primary accused in the case, failed to appear in court despite multiple summonses. Consequently, the court issued a warrant, leading to her appearance on Thursday (June 6).

    Swapna Suresh, during a Facebook live session, alleged that Govindan had offered her Rs 30 crore through Vijesh Pillai to retract the allegations against the chief minister and his family in the gold smuggling case. Govindan subsequently approached the court, claiming that these accusations defamed both him and the chief minister. The case has been adjourned to June 26.

    The police registered a case against Swapna based on a complaint filed by the CPM area secretary. Swapna's plea to have the case canceled is currently under consideration by the high court. Despite this, Swapna reiterated to the media that she stands firm in her allegations.

    According to Swapna Suresh's allegations, Vijay Pillai arranged to meet her in Bengaluru under the pretext of an interview. However, during their conversation, she realized it was a conciliatory talk. Pillai suggested that she take a week and then relocate to Haryana or Jaipur with her children, with all facilities provided. From there, she was to move to Malaysia or the UK, with all arrangements made. He also requested that she hand over all the evidence against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his wife Kamala, and daughter Veena, assuring her that they would destroy the evidence.


     

