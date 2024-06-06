Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Newborn baby dies after 8 days at Alappuzha Medical College; Family alleges medical negligence

    An 8-day-old newborn baby died at the Alappuzha Medical College on Wednesday (June 5) night. Parents claim staff dismissed pre-delivery bleeding as a gastric issue, leading to fatal complications.

    Aishwarya Nair
    Alappuzha: Allegations of medical negligence surfaced once again at the Alappuzha Medical College following the death of a newborn on Wednesday (June 05) night. The infant, the second child of Manu and Soumya from Vriksha Vilasam Thoppu in Vandanam, was pronounced dead by doctors. Relatives alleged negligence by the hospital's medical staff in the labour room, prompting protests and tense moments at the hospital.

    Soumya was admitted to the hospital for delivery on May 28. Despite experiencing labour pains later that day, relatives claim that the gynecology department staff dismissed it as a gastric issue and did not provide appropriate care. Only after persistent requests from relatives, when Soumya began bleeding later, was she taken to a doctor. She delivered the child in the ward shortly afterward. While doctors took the newborn to the ICU, Soumya remained in the ward.

    Over the following eight days, the baby stayed in the ICU, where doctors informed the parents that the newborn was undergoing dialysis. However, on Wednesday night, they received the news of the child's demise. Throughout these eight days, the parents were not permitted to see their child.

    Relatives asserted that negligence on the part of the gynecology department staff, especially when informed about Soumya's pre-delivery bleeding, resulted in the child's death. They argued that this negligence allowed blood to enter the infant's system.

    A complaint was filed with the Medical College Superintendent and with the Ambalapuzha Police regarding the incident. 
     

