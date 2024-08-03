Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala students will be allotted NEET-PG exam centers within state, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar took to social media to speak about the steps he has taken to resolve complaints of Kerala students regarding NEET-PG exam centers. The government had allotted exam centers to students in Kerala in states like Andhra Pradesh.

    Kerala students will be allotted NEET-PG exam centers within state, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 3, 2024, 3:24 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 3, 2024, 3:26 PM IST

    NEW DELHI: After widespread complaints that the NEET-PG exam centers allotted to students from Kerala were in remote locations, Former Union Minister and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar took to social media to speak about the steps he has taken to resolve the issue. In a post on X, he said he spoke to Union Health Minister JP Nadda, who assured him that the National Board of Examinations will take steps to ensure that Malayali students are allotted exam centers in Kerala and near their place of residence.

    Also Read: CBI files first chargesheet in NEET-UG paper leak case, names 13 accused

    "Many families and students had approachd me durng my recent visit to Kerala - citing difficulty being faced due to allotment of far-off #NEETPG exam centers in other states.

    I had approached Honble Health Min @JPNadda ji and rqstd his intervention.

    Naddaji has assured me and all students in Kerala that steps are being taken by National Board of Examination to ensure allotment of Exam centers in Kerala and close to their place of residence.

    Students will be informed by Monday, 5th Aug 

    I am deeply grateful and thank Naddaji and PM @narendramodi ji for their intervention and  reaponse 🙏🏻🙏🏻," he wrote in his post.

    The government had allotted exam centers to students in Kerala in states like Andhra Pradesh. Students from Delhi have to go to Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to write the exam. Around 2.5 lakh MBBS graduates are writing the exam across the country, with around 25,000 from Kerala. 

    During the application process, there were four options to choose the exam center. Most districts in Kerala had exam centers, but due to technical issues, many students were forced to choose centers in Andhra Pradesh, leading to complaints.

    Also Read:  Karnataka: 3 Reva university students killed as Audi car rams into tree in Kolar
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mohanlal announces Rs 3 cr for rehabilitation after visiting landslide-hit Wayanad dmn

    BREAKING: Mohanlal announces Rs 3 cr for rehabilitation after visiting landslide-hit Wayanad

    Actor Mohanlal visits landslide-hit areas in Wayanad, donates Rs 25 Lakh to CMDRF; check details dmn

    Actor Mohanlal visits landslide-hit areas in Wayanad, donates Rs 25 Lakh to CMDRF; check details

    Wayanad landslide death toll surpasses three hundred as rescue operation continues for day five vkp

    Wayanad landslides: Death toll surpasses 340, 4-member family found safe in house as search enters Day 5

    Wayanad landslides: NDRF finds potential life signs in debris-ridden area through thermal imaging dmn

    Wayanad landslides: NDRF finds potential life signs in debris-ridden area through thermal imaging

    Kerala: Forest officials rescue three including 2 children trapped near Soochipara waterfalls in Wayanad anr

    Kerala: Forest officials rescue three including 2 children trapped near Soochipara Waterfalls in Wayanad

    Recent Stories

    Unscientific road construction blamed for landslides on Shiradi Ghat vkp

    Unscientific road construction blamed for landslides on Shiradi Ghat

    ISRO names Shubhanshu Shukla for US mission to International Space Station AJR

    ISRO names Shubhanshu Shukla for US mission to International Space Station

    4th place is not a very good place Manu Bhaker gets emotional after missing out treble at Paris Olympics WATCH snt

    '4th place is not a very good place': Manu Bhaker gets emotional after missing out on Paris Olympics treble

    Samarkand to Bukhara: 7 places in Central Asia you must visit once ATG

    Samarkand to Bukhara: 7 places in Central Asia you must visit once

    Paris Olympics 2024: Archer Deepika Kumari storms into quarterfinals with win over Germany's Michelle Kroppen snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Deepika Kumari storms into archery quarterfinals with win over Kroppen; Bhajan Kaur exits

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon