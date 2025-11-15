An RSS worker, Anand K Thampi, died by suicide in Thiruvananthapuram after being denied a BJP ticket for local body polls. He left a message accusing BJP leaders and alleging their links with the sand mafia, which police are now investigating.

An RSS worker died by suicide after reportedly being denied a BJP ticket for the upcoming local body elections in Kerala, police said. The deceased has been identified as Anand K Thampi, a resident of the Thrikkannapuram ward under the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, police added.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

WhatsApp Message Contains Serious Allegations

According to the police's initial reports, the BJP had already finalised its candidate for the Thrikkannapuram ward, and Anand's name was not included in the final list. Following this, a WhatsApp message allegedly sent by Anand to his friends shortly before his death has surfaced, in which he levelled serious accusations against BJP leaders.

In the purported message, Anand alleged that certain BJP leaders were responsible for denying him the party ticket. He also claimed that some BJP and RSS leaders maintained links with the sand mafia.

Police have recovered the message and are verifying its authenticity as part of the ongoing investigation. Further probe is underway. (ANI)