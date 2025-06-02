Kalpetta: As the monsoon weakened, the Wayanad District Collector granted permission to reopen closed tourist centers in the district. Permission was also granted for mechanized earthmoving and quarry operations. Restrictions were imposed in the district following heavy rains. The permission to reopen tourist centers was granted in the absence of rain alerts.

The rain has subsided in the state. Today, there is a yellow alert in Kannur and Kasaragod districts. Although there are no alerts in other districts, normal monsoon rains are expected. Floodwaters haven't receded in many parts of Alappuzha district. Due to persistent waterlogging, educational institutions in Kuttanad taluk and Purakkad panchayat in Alappuzha will remain closed today. The District Collector declared a holiday for Karumut Harijan Welfare L.P. School and Karumut St. Joseph L.P. School in Karuvatta village, Karthikappally taluk.

Ponmudi Eco-Tourism Notice



The Thiruvananthapuram Divisional Forest Officer announced that visits to Ponmudi Eco-Tourism, which were closed from 25.05.2025 due to adverse weather conditions, will resume from Tuesday.



