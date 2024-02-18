Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: State disaster management issues advisory to public as temperature soars in state

    The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has issued an advisory to the general public because of the extreme temperature conditions prevailing in the state. 

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 18, 2024, 1:50 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Due to reports of extreme heat in the state, the State Disaster Management Authority issued an advisory to the general public. Dehydration, sunburns, and sunstroke are just a few of the major health issues that can arise from excessive heat. As a result, the authorities advised the people to heed the directives. The department has also issued a special warning to districts like Kozhikode, Kannur and Thiruvananthapuram against rising temperature.

    Instructions are as follows:

    * Avoid exposing the body to direct sunlight continuously during the day between 11 am and 3 pm.

    * Drink as much fresh water as possible. Keep drinking water even if you are not thirsty.

    * Avoid dehydrating drinks like alcohol, coffee, tea, and carbonated soft drinks during the day.

    * Wear loose, light-colored cotton clothes.

    * Wear footwear when going out. It would be better to use an umbrella or a hat.

    * Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables.

    * Fires are more likely to increase and spread in places like markets, buildings, and waste collection centres (dumping yards). Fire audit should be conducted and proper safety precautions should be taken. Those who live near them and run establishments should be especially careful.

    * There is a possibility of forest fire spreading in case of excessive heat. Tourists and people living near forest areas should be especially careful. Forest fire situations should be avoided. The instructions of the forest department should be followed strictly.

    * Clean drinking water should be ensured for students in educational institutions and air circulation should be ensured in classrooms. Water availability should also be ensured in the examination halls during the examination period.

    * School authorities and parents should pay special attention to students. Assemblies and other events that expose children to excessive sunlight should be avoided or rescheduled. Schools taking children on field trips ensure that children are not exposed to direct heat between 11 am and 3 pm.

    * Respective Panchayat authorities and Anganwadi employees should pay special attention to implementing such a system so that Anganwadi children do not get hurt due to extreme heat.

    * Sections such as bedridden patients, elderly, pregnant women, children, differently abled and those suffering from other diseases should take special care not to be exposed to direct sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm during the day. Special attention should be paid to such sections as they are prone to sun damage easily.

    * The respective establishments should ensure that the online food delivery operators on two-wheelers are safe from noon (11 am to 3 pm). They should be instructed to dress appropriately to avoid exposure to heat and also be allowed to rest for a short time during the journey if necessary.

    * Journalists and police officers should use umbrellas during this time (11 am to 3 pm) and avoid direct sun exposure. Help prevent dehydration by providing drinking water to personnel on duty.

    * Travelers should continue their journey with adequate rest. Keep water handy.

    * Construction workers, agricultural laborers, street vendors, and those engaged in any other strenuous work may adjust their working hours. Ensure adequate rest at work.

    * Avoid leaving cattle to graze in the midday sun and keeping other domestic animals tied up in the sun. Ensure access to water for animals and birds.

    * Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

    * Steps should be taken to use water without wastage and store maximum water during rains. Always keep a small bottle of drinking water handy to prevent dehydration.

    * If you feel uncomfortable, rest immediately and seek medical attention.

    * Heed and obey the official warnings of the Meteorological Department and the Disaster Management Authority.

     

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2024, 2:15 PM IST
