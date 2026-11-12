Kerala has announced the 2027 SSLC and Higher Secondary exam dates along with the 2026 Christmas examination schedule. Check March board exam dates, December tests, school holidays and reopening details.

Thiruvananthapuram: The examination dates for Kerala's SSLC, Higher Secondary and VHSE public examinations for the year 2027 have been released. The SSLC examination begins on March 1, 2027. The evaluation of answer sheets will begin from April 5 and the results will be released during the first week of May. Model examinations will be conducted from February 16 to 20. A total of 4,25,000 students will be writing the SSLC examination.

The Higher Secondary and VHSE first- and second-year exams will be held from March 2 to March 30. The Higher Secondary results will be announced on May 15. Most days the exams will begin at 9.30 AM. However, on March 12 and 30 the exams will start at 2.00 PM.

Christmas Exams

School Christmas examinations will be held from December 8 to 17. The LP classes will write their exams from December 11 to 17. After holding Christmas celebrations on December 18, schools will close for the Christmas holidays. Schools will reopen after 10 days on December 28.