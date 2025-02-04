Woman arrested for kidnapping, raping 17-year-old girl in Mumbai

A 24-year-old woman has been arrested by Mumbai police for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl. The accused and the victim were traced to a resort in Virar, where medical examinations confirmed the rape.

A 24-year-old woman was arrested by a police station in south Mumbai for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl. The case came to light when the girl's family filed a kidnapping complaint. During the investigation, it was discovered that both the girl and the accused had their phones switched off. The pair were later traced to a resort in Virar, where both were subjected to medical examinations. Based on the findings of the medical report, the police added charges of rape to the case.

According to a police source, the 17-year-old girl, who lived with her grandmother in south Mumbai, left for college early on January 7. Her parents reside in the eastern suburbs. Later, the girl's mother received a message from her saying that she had left home voluntarily and that they shouldn’t worry. Despite searching for her everywhere, the family was unable to find her. A few hours later, her phone was turned off. The family then contacted the police, and as the girl was a minor, a kidnapping case was registered.

While the search was ongoing, the girl's aunt posted a message on social media stating that her niece was missing. In response, the girl replied on the platform, assuring her that she was safe.

The police started gathering technical intelligence and obtained information about the woman involved. Their investigation revealed that the woman had contacted a hotel in Virar a few days earlier. When they visited the hotel, staff informed them that two girls had arrived but were not assigned a room. However, after reviewing the CCTV footage, the police were able to spot the pair.

They also questioned an autorickshaw driver who mentioned that he had dropped the two individuals near a bus depot. Acting on a tip that the woman might have purchased a new SIM card, the police interviewed local SIM card vendors and eventually obtained her new phone number. Tracing this number led them to a resort in Virar, and it took three days to locate her.

According to a police source, "When we arrived at the resort, we located the minor along with the accused and began questioning them. They were then taken to the police station." The duo had informed the resort staff that they were sisters visiting Virar to appear for an exam. The police subsequently arrested the woman and charged her under a BNS provision for rape, along with invoking sections of the Pocso Act.

"During questioning, the two said they were in love. While the accused was remanded in police custody, the girl refused to go home and hence was sent to a children's remand home. Later, the accused was sent to Byculla women's prison. Hearing in her bail application is on and the next date is Feb 5," said a police official as quoted by TOI.

An official stated that over a year ago when the families of the woman and the girl began to suspect that they were growing close, the minor's parents decided to send her to live with relatives in another district. She eventually returned to Mumbai after spending a year away.

