    Kerala: Several flights cancelled at Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram airports after Microsoft outage

    Flight operations at Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram airports were severely affected by the Microsoft cloud services outage.  Services at Kannur airport remained largely unaffected.
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 20, 2024, 9:39 AM IST

    Kochi: Flight operations at Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram airports were severely disrupted due to the Microsoft cloud services outage, which impacted computer systems at major establishments worldwide. In Kochi, at least seven flights were canceled and 11 others were delayed, while in Thiruvananthapuram, three late-evening flights were canceled and several others were delayed on Friday (July 19).

    “The flights cancelled at Kochi airport are 6E 695/HYD (IndiGO, Hyderabad); IX 1132/1130 BLR (Air India Express, Bengaluru); 6 E 435/472 BLR (IndiGO, Bengaluru); 6 E 169/742 HYD (IndiGO, Hyderabad); 6 E 144/6922 BLR (IndiGo, Bengaluru), and 6 E 6682/6681 HYD (IndiGO, Hyderabad),” a spokesperson said. 

    Three flights to Bengaluru (8:55 pm), Hyderabad (10:10 pm), and Chennai (10:45 pm) were canceled at Thiruvananthapuram airport on Friday (July 19).

    “Flights are cancelled due to the cascading effect of the worldwide travel system outage, beyond our control. The option to rebook/claim a refund is temporarily unavailable. To check the cancelled flights, visit https://www.goindigo.in/information/flight-cancellations.html. We truly appreciate your patience & support,” the IndiGO said in a statement posted on X.

     

    Microsoft users worldwide, including many in India, on Friday reported significant service disruptions, with outage tracking website Downdetector highlighting issues across various platforms. The global Microsoft cloud outage is attributed to a recent update from CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity firm, which has impacted Windows-based desktops and laptops.

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2024, 9:39 AM IST
