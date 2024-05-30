Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Senior cop suspended for sexually assaulting female cop at Police Academy in Thrissur

    A female officer accused an office commandant at the Kerala Police Academy in Ramavarmapuram of sexually assaulting her. The senior police official was suspended, and departmental action is expected to follow.
     

    Thrissur: Following a sexual assault complaint by a female police officer at the Kerala Police Academy in Ramavarmapuram, the senior official involved in the case was suspended. The director of the academy, ADGP P Vijayan, suspended the officer commandant, Preman, following an investigation report by the Internal Investigation Committee in response to the complaint from the female officer. 

    Viyyur Police also registered a case against the SHO Commandant based on the officer's sexual assault complaint against Preman. Prompt action was taken upon receiving the written complaint, initiating a preliminary investigation into the matter.

    The accused, an office commander, allegedly summoned the complainant, a head constable rank official, to the office where she was sexually assaulted. Following the incident, the victim wrote a complaint to the director of the academy detailing the alleged assault.

    The complaint outlines that the assault first occurred on May 17, when the accused summoned her to the office under the pretext of printing documents. Upon entering the office, the accused attempted to sexually assault her, prompting the victim to leave. The complaint further alleges a similar incident two days later. The complainant emphasized the need for strict action against the officer, expressing her inability to continue at the academy due to severe mental distress.

    Following this, the Internal Grievance Redressal Committee was directed to submit a report within two days, which was done accordingly. The Committee concluded that there was merit in the complaint and recommended a police investigation, leading to the registration of a case. In addition to suspension, departmental action is anticipated to be taken.

