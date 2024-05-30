Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Law must take its course, says Shashi Tharoor after 'part-time staffer' is picked up for gold smuggling

    Congress MP Shashi Tharoor addressed reports about his former aide being detained at Delhi airport for allegedly smuggling 500 grams of gold. Tharoor clarified that the individual is no longer on his staff and stated that the law should take its own course in the matter.
     

    Law must take its course, says Shashi Tharoor after 'part-time staffer' is picked up for gold smuggling anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 30, 2024, 10:47 AM IST

    New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor responded to reports of his aide being apprehended at Delhi airport for allegedly smuggling 500 grams of gold on Thursday (May 30). Tharoor stated that the law must take its own course. Shashi Tharoor said that the detained individual is a former member of his staff. He said he was employed part-time with him to provide "airport facilitation assistance".

    'CPM, Cong are gold smuggling allies…’ Rajeev Chandrasekhar reacts on Customs detaining Shashi Tharoor’s aide

    Taking to X, Tharoor wrote, "While I am in Dharamshala for campaigning purposes, I was shocked to hear of an incident involving a former member of my staff who has been rendering part-time service to me in terms of airport facilitation assistance. He is a 72 year old retiree undergoing frequent dialysis and was retained on a part-time basis on compassionate grounds. I do not condone any alleged wrongdoing and fully support the authorities in their efforts to take any necessary action as may be required to investigate the matter. The law must take its own course."

    Delhi Customs detained two individuals at the Delhi International Airport on Wednesday (May 29) for allegedly smuggling gold. According to Customs sources, one of the detainees, Shiv Kumar Prasad, claimed to be the Personal Assistant to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Shiv Kumar Prasad had come to Delhi Airport to receive an individual arriving from Dubai. Both were arrested as the passenger attempted to hand over approximately 500 grams of gold to Prasad.

    According to the Customs officials, 500 grams of gold were found in the custody of Shiv Kumar Prasad and the passenger, who were both detained. Sources claim that their credentials have been confirmed and that the situation is currently being investigated.

    In reference to the report on the detention of the alleged aide of Shashi Tharoor, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticized the Congress and the CPM dubbing them an "alliance of gold smugglers."

    "First CM Secy involved in Gold smuggling, now Cong MP "aide"/PA detained for Gold smuggling. CPM and Cong - both INDI alliance partners - alliance of gold smugglers," Chandrasekhar said on X.

    Last Updated May 30, 2024, 10:55 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bihar man dies of heatstroke in Delhi hospital, fever spikeed to 107 degrees; check details AJR

    Bihar man dies of heatstroke in Delhi hospital, fever spiked to 107 degrees; check details

    Quiet Vacationing: How employees are taking unapproved breaks without bosses knowing AJR

    Quiet Vacationing: How employees are taking unapproved breaks without bosses knowing

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-524 May 30 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-524 May 30 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD forecasts onset of monsoon today May 30 2024; Yellow alert issued for 11 districts anr

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD forecasts onset of monsoon today; Yellow alert issued for 11 districts

    'CPM Congress are gold smuggling allies rajeev chandrasekhar reacts on delhi customs detaining shashi tharoors aide anr

    'CPM, Cong are gold smuggling allies…’ Rajeev Chandrasekhar reacts on Customs detaining Shashi Tharoor’s aide

    Recent Stories

    Bihar man dies of heatstroke in Delhi hospital, fever spikeed to 107 degrees; check details AJR

    Bihar man dies of heatstroke in Delhi hospital, fever spiked to 107 degrees; check details

    cricket 'Can I bring my girlfriend to IPL': Gautam Gambhir reveals this KKR star's first words osf

    'Can I bring my girlfriend to IPL': Gautam Gambhir reveals this KKR star's first words

    Heeramandi star Sanjeeda Shaikh recalls last conversation with Sidharth Shukla RKK

    Sanjeeda Shaikh recalls last conversation with Sidharth Shukla

    Norway Chess: Praggnanandhaa claims maiden classical win over World No. 1 Carlsen, takes sole lead (WATCH) snt

    Norway Chess: Praggnanandhaa claims maiden classical win over World No. 1 Carlsen, takes sole lead (WATCH)

    Fire accident in Technova tapes factory at Bengaluru's Bommasandra industrial area, rescue underway vkp

    BREAKING: Fire accident in Technova tapes factory at Bengaluru's Bommasandra industrial area, rescue underway

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon