Kerala sees high UV radiation in 7 districts; yellow alert for 11 districts today and tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a high-temperature warning for today and tomorrow across the state. In the past 24 hours, elevated levels of ultraviolet (UV) radiation have been recorded in seven districts of Kerala. An orange alert has been declared in Kollam district due to a high UV Index, particularly in Kottarakkara, where the UV level has been measured at 8. Authorities have urged the public to exercise extreme caution in areas under an orange alert.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Palakkad, and Malappuram districts, indicating moderate UV radiation levels. Prolonged exposure to UV rays can increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, skin conditions, eye disorders, and other health concerns. The public is advised to take necessary precautions to minimize direct sun exposure.

A yellow alert has been issued in 11 districts for today and tomorrow due to rising temperatures. The maximum temperature in Thrissur and Palakkad is expected to reach 38°C, while Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod may experience temperatures up to 37°C. In Alappuzha and Malappuram, the temperature is forecasted to reach 36°C. The alert has been issued for these districts due to extreme heat conditions.

With high temperatures and increased humidity, hot and humid weather is expected across these regions, except for the high-range areas, until tomorrow.

The UV Index is highest between 10 am and 3 pm, making it advisable to avoid prolonged direct sun exposure during these hours. People engaged in outdoor labor, fishing (both inland and marine), water transport, bike travel, tourism, and those with skin conditions, eye diseases, cancer, or weakened immunity should take extra precautions to prevent health risks associated with extreme heat.

Hilly regions and tropical areas generally experience higher UV Index levels. Even under a clear, cloudless sky, UV radiation can remain intense. Additionally, surfaces like water bodies and sand reflect ultraviolet rays, further increasing UV exposure in these areas.

The Meteorological Department has advised people in these regions to exercise extreme caution to minimize health risks associated with prolonged UV exposure.

