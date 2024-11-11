Kerala school sports meet: Thiruvananthapuram tops overall standings, Malappuram wins athletics title

Malappuram district made history by winning the athletics championship for the first time with 242 points in the Kerala school sports meet. Palakkad was runner-up with 213 points. Thiruvananthapuram topped overall standings with 1,935 points, claiming the Chief Minister's Trophy.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 11, 2024, 6:48 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 11, 2024, 6:48 PM IST

Kochi: Malappuram district has made history by winning the athletics championship in the Kerala School Sports Meet for the first time. With an impressive total of 242 points, Malappuram claimed the title, securing 22 gold, 32 silver, and 24 bronze medals. 

Palakkad finished as runners-up with 213 points, winning 25 gold, 13 silver, and 18 bronze medals. 

In the overall standings, Thiruvananthapuram emerged as the top scorer, amassing 1,935 points and also claimed the prestigious Chief Minister's Trophy.

In the school-level competition, Ideal School took the top spot among all institutions with 80 points. Thirunavaya Navamukunda HSS secured second place with 44 points, followed closely by Kothamangalam Mar Basil in third with 43 points.

