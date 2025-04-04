user
user icon

ED raids Gokulam Group offices in Kozhikode, Chennai over tax probe amid Empuraan controversy

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at multiple Gokulam Group locations, including corporate offices in Kozhikode and Chennai.

ED raids Gokulam Group offices in Kozhikode, Chennai over tax probe amid Empuraan controversy anr
Aishwarya Nair
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Apr 4, 2025, 1:13 PM IST

Kozhikode/Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at multiple Gokulam Group establishments, including their corporate office and Gokulam Grand Hotel in Kozhikode on Friday (April 4). The raid, which began at 11:30 am, was led by officials from the ED’s Kochi office. The team arrived at the corporate office in taxis and later moved to Gokulam Mall for further investigation.

L2: Empuraan controversy: 'Re-editing done with collective consent', says producer Antony Perumbavoor

Earlier in the day, the ED had launched a raid at Gokulam Chits' corporate office in Kodambakkam, Chennai. Sources indicate that the searches are linked to an income tax case, with officials gathering evidence as part of a follow-up investigation.

However, the ED’s action has sparked speculation as it coincides with the controversy surrounding the film "L2: Empuraan", in which Gokulam Gopalan was a key producer. Previously, a dispute had arisen between Lyca Productions and the film's makers, prompting Gopalan to step in at the last moment. In past interviews, he had revealed that following the controversy, he requested certain scenes to be removed from the movie.

L2: Empuraan controversy: ED raids producer Gokulam Gopalan's office in Chennai

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits Munambam after passage of Waqf Amendment bill; inducts 50 new members to bjp anr

Kerala: Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits Munambam after passage of Waqf Amendment bill; inducts 50 new members

Kerala police's DDAD project saves 775 children from digital addiction anr

Kerala police's D-DAD project saves 775 children from digital addiction; Read

Centre nods to prosecution of Kerala CM's daughter Veena Vijayan in monthly payment case; Will she face arrest? cmrl sfio anr

Centre nods to prosecution of Kerala CM's daughter Veena T in monthly payment case; Will she face arrest?

Kerala: SFIO names Veena Vijayan and CMRL officials as accused in monthly pay-off case dmn

Kerala: SFIO names Veena Vijayan and CMRL officials as accused in monthly pay-off case

Kerala: 'MPs ignored Munambam's pain; people will respond in elections,' says Catholic Congress over Waqf amendment Bill anr

Kerala: 'MPs ignored Munambam's pain; people will respond in elections,' says Catholic Congress over Waqf Bill

Recent Stories

Jaiswal's sour relationship with Mumbai skipper Rahane prompted switch to Goa? Bag-kicking episode surfaces HRD

Jaiswal's sour relationship with Mumbai skipper Rahane prompted switch to Goa? Bag-kicking episode surfaces

Fifth JD(U) leader quits over Waqf Amendment Bill, says party 'betrayed Muslim trust' ahead of Bihar polls ddr

Fifth JD(U) leader quits over Waqf Amendment Bill, says party 'betrayed Muslim trust' ahead of Bihar polls

No food, one toilet: 30 hours on, 265 Mumbai-bound flyers stuck in Turkey as their ordeal drags on (WATCH) shk

No food, one toilet: 30 hours on, 265 Mumbai-bound flyers stuck in Turkey as their ordeal drags on (WATCH)

Sikander Controversy: Gaiety Galaxy owner OPENS up on Rashmika Mandanna's short role; criticizes Salman Khan ATG

Sikander Controversy: Gaiety Galaxy owner OPENS up on Rashmika Mandanna's short role; criticizes Salman Khan

KinderCare Stock Slammed In Bear Cave Probe Over Alleged Safety Lapses — Retail Traders Brace For Fallout

KinderCare Stock Slammed In Bear Cave Probe Over Alleged Safety Lapses — Retail Traders Brace For Fallout

Recent Videos

Sambit Patra Targets Mamata as SC Upholds Order to Cancel Appointment of Over 25,000 Staff

Sambit Patra Targets Mamata as SC Upholds Order to Cancel Appointment of Over 25,000 Staff

Video Icon
'Waqf Amendment Bill Brought In to Grab Land': Sanjay Raut | Asianet Newsable

'Waqf Amendment Bill Brought In to Grab Land': Sanjay Raut | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Parliament Passes Waqf Amendment Bill: Dara Shikoh Foundation Workers Thank, Celebrate in Aligarh

Parliament Passes Waqf Amendment Bill: Dara Shikoh Foundation Workers Thank, Celebrate in Aligarh

Video Icon
'Kharge Sahab Bajao Tali': Ramdas Athawale's 'Humorous' Couplets Bring Smiles to Rajya Sabha MPs

'Kharge Sahab Bajao Tali': Ramdas Athawale's 'Humorous' Couplets Bring Smiles to Rajya Sabha MPs

Video Icon
Janhvi Kapoor Stuns in a Sparkling Silver Bodycon Gown

Janhvi Kapoor Stuns in a Sparkling Silver Bodycon Gown

Video Icon