ED raids Gokulam Group offices in Kozhikode, Chennai over tax probe amid Empuraan controversy

Kozhikode/Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at multiple Gokulam Group establishments, including their corporate office and Gokulam Grand Hotel in Kozhikode on Friday (April 4). The raid, which began at 11:30 am, was led by officials from the ED’s Kochi office. The team arrived at the corporate office in taxis and later moved to Gokulam Mall for further investigation.

Earlier in the day, the ED had launched a raid at Gokulam Chits' corporate office in Kodambakkam, Chennai. Sources indicate that the searches are linked to an income tax case, with officials gathering evidence as part of a follow-up investigation.

However, the ED’s action has sparked speculation as it coincides with the controversy surrounding the film "L2: Empuraan", in which Gokulam Gopalan was a key producer. Previously, a dispute had arisen between Lyca Productions and the film's makers, prompting Gopalan to step in at the last moment. In past interviews, he had revealed that following the controversy, he requested certain scenes to be removed from the movie.

