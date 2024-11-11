Weather: IMD predicts isolated heavy rainfall in Kerala from November 13 to 15

IMD predicts isolated heavy rainfall (64.5-115.5mm/24hrs) in Kerala from November 13 to 15. Yellow alerts issued for Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Palakkad districts, with potential disruptions due to localized thunderstorms and heavy rain.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 11, 2024, 6:13 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 11, 2024, 6:13 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for several districts in Kerala, predicting isolated heavy rainfall from November 13 to 15. A yellow alert has been issued for multiple districts, with the possibility of thunderstorms during this period.

Also Read: Kerala: Public holiday declared in Wayanad for Lok Sabha by-election on November 13

On Wednesday, November 14, a yellow alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts. The alert will continue through Thursday, November 15, in Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Palakkad and Wayanad. The alert extends to November 15 as well, with the same districts, including Palakkad, being at risk of isolated heavy rainfall.

The IMD has forecast rainfall ranging between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm over a 24-hour period in the affected regions. Localized thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are expected, with the possibility of disruption in normal life due to the intense weather conditions.

Also Read: Kerala: After Munambam, 5 Wayanad residents receive Waqf Board's notice to furnish documents

