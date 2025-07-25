The Court directed the Alappuzha District Collector to investigate, convene a meeting with relevant departments and school representatives, and implement necessary remedial measures.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala High Court took note of a letter written by around 200 students of SNDP Higher Secondary School, which said that their campus located below sea-level in Kainakary Grama Panchayat in Kuttanad near Alappuzha has been submerged in water for nearly two months. The letter, written to the Chief Justice of Kerala, states that the embankment collapsed due to heavy rains on 29 May 2025 and since then, 20 classrooms have been submerged up to windowsill. Students are forced to attend classes if four other rooms that are not submerged, including library and computer lab.

Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice Basant Balaji ordered Alappuzha District Collector Alex Varghese IAS to look into the matter and find out if there are other schools in the area facing similar problems. According to LiveLaw, the collector has to call for a meeting and solve the problem.

“The District Collector will call for a joint meeting of the concerned officers from the Education department, agriculture department, representative of the school, to ascertain the factual position and issue necessary directions as the District Collector deems fit and warranted to remedy the situation pointed out by the students.”

The Court also appointed an amicus curiae to assist with the case and directed that the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KeLSA) to find out the facts, tell the lawyer what they learn, and then file a proper report with requests for action. The court would hear the matter again on July 31 for submitting an action taken report.