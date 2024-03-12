Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Rise in temperature poses risks of sunburn, hydration; Check

    Know the symptoms, and precautions of sunburn and dehydration caused by the increase in temperature in the state. The IMD has issued a yellow alert in some districts due to rising heat.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 12, 2024, 9:32 AM IST

    Kerala is experiencing high summer heat this year. A yellow alert has been announced in some districts due to rising heat.  The increase in temperature poses risks of sunburn and dehydration.

    1. Sunburn:

    Sunburn symptoms can vary in severity depending on factors such as the intensity of the sun exposure and an individual's skin sensitivity. Here are some common symptoms of sunburn:

    Symptoms:

    Sunburn often causes the affected skin to become red or pink. The degree of redness can vary based on the severity of the burn. Sunburned skin may feel tender or painful to the touch. This discomfort can range from mild to severe.

    Precautions:

    If you suspect that you have sunstroke, you should move from a sunny place to a cool place to rest. Remove any tight clothing that is worn. Wash the body with cold water. Cool the body with the help of a fan and AC. Drink plenty of fluids. Eat fruits and salads. If the health condition does not improve, or if there is a loss of consciousness, you should immediately go to the nearest hospital and ensure treatment.

    2. Dehydration

    Dehydration is more likely to occur in summer. Dehydration is caused by excessive loss of water from the body through sweating. Dehydration can adversely affect the functions of many organs, but the urinary tract and kidneys are the first to be affected. Decreased urine output increases the risk of urinary tract infection tenfold. This can cause the brain to slow down. 

    Symptoms.

    Dry, cracked, and dull skin, excessive thirst, dry mouth and lips, dry throat, headache, fatigue, muscle cramps, body aches, fatigue, less urination, lack of appetite, confusion, memory loss, etc.  

    Precautions:

    The important thing is to drink plenty of water. Drink plenty of water, even if you don't feel thirsty. Drink at least two and a half to three liters of water a day. Those who go to work in the sun should drink enough boiled water. Drink 1 liter of water per hour. Avoid direct sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm. Avoid dehydrating alcohol, coffee, tea, and carbonated soft drinks during the day.

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2024, 9:32 AM IST
