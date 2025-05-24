Rapper Dabzee, also known as Mohammed Fasil, was arrested and released on bail following a financial dispute with a local resident and his father.

Malappuram: Rapper Dabzee, whose real name is Mohammed Fasil, was arrested and later released on station bail by the Changaramkulam police in connection with a financial dispute. The arrest took place on Friday night following a complaint filed by a local resident, Basil from Kanjiyoor, and his father.

According to police, the conflict stemmed from a monetary transaction involving Dabzee and the complainants. Along with the rapper, three of his friends were also taken into custody in relation to the case. After registering the arrest, the police released all four individuals on station bail.

Dabzee had earlier announced in January this year that he would be taking a one-year break from music. He stated that the decision was made to focus more on personal growth, creativity, and career development.