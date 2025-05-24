Thiruvananthapuram: The southwest monsoon is poised to reach the Kerala coast within the next few hours, bringing with it widespread heavy rainfall across the state. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted an intense start to the season, with very heavy rains expected over the coming days. Today, a red alert has been issued for Kannur and Kasaragod districts due to the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall. An orange alert, indicating very heavy rain, is in effect for nine districts, including Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha are currently under a yellow alert, suggesting the possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall.

The situation is expected to worsen tomorrow, with red alerts already issued for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod. Orange alerts will remain in place for the districts stretching from Pathanamthitta to Palakkad. The IMD has warned of very heavy rain during the initial days of the monsoon and is likely to confirm its official onset in Kerala by the end of the day.

As a result of the worsening weather, authorities have implemented several precautionary measures across affected areas. Quarrying activities have been suspended in Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod, and Idukki districts. Tourist access has been restricted in Kasaragod and Kannur, particularly at popular locations such as Kasaragod Beach and Ranipuram. In Idukki, all adventure activities including trekking, kayaking, rafting, and boating have been banned due to the high risk of landslides. The Wayanad district administration has urged residents to stay away from rivers, flooded areas, and to avoid any non-essential travel.

Fishing has been prohibited along the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts, and the IMD has issued a high wave warning for the Kerala coastline. Officials have also advised that people living in landslide- and flood-prone areas should shift to safer locations, preferably during daylight hours, as directed by local authorities. Those living near riverbanks or downstream of dams should remain alert to sudden changes in water levels and be prepared to evacuate if necessary.

Inhabitants of structurally weak houses, especially those with fragile roofs, are encouraged to seek refuge in designated shelters or safer accommodations. Due to the possibility of strong winds, the public is being cautioned about falling trees and collapsing utility poles. People are also strongly warned against entering rivers or any water bodies, as well as walking over or near bridges during periods of heavy rainfall. Activities such as fishing, bathing, or taking selfies near swollen rivers have been specifically discouraged to avoid accidental drowning or injury.

The government has asked citizens to avoid all non-essential travel, particularly to hilly or waterlogged areas, including waterfalls and reservoirs. Travel on roads adjacent to rivers or under repair should be undertaken only with extreme caution.

With heavy rain already disrupting normal life in parts of the state, the authorities are urging everyone to follow safety guidelines, remain indoors unless necessary, and cooperate with emergency services to ensure public safety during the onset of the monsoon.