Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Rape accused actor Siddique makes public appearance after evading Kerala police for one week

    Actor Siddique, who was absconding for a week after High Court denied him anticipatory bail, met his lawyer in Kochi on Tuesday. He was granted interim bail by Supreme Court on Monday (Oct 30).

    Kerala: Rape accused actor Siddique makes public appearance after evading Kerala police for one week dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 7:08 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 7:08 PM IST

    Kochi: Actor Siddique, who was evading arrest after the High Court denied him anticipatory bail in a sexual assault case, has finally made public appearance today (Oct 1) . He was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on Monday (Sep 30) and today met with his lawyer Advocate B Raman Pillai at his office in Ernakulam North. The meeting lasted for an hour.

    Meanwhile, the police are seeking legal advice on arresting Siddique in the sexual assault case. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is in a quandary after the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Siddique. The team will meet in Thiruvananthapuram today to discuss further action. The police have sought legal advice from the Director General of Prosecutions' office on whether to arrest Siddique within two weeks. 

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Siddique for two weeks. The court also directed that he be produced before the court on the same day if arrested and that the magistrate court should consider his bail application. The prosecution had argued in the Supreme Court that Siddique should be taken into custody for questioning. The SIT is of the view that if he is arrested now, it will not be possible to question him properly in custody as they would only be able to record his statement and produce him before the court. The SIT is now considering whether to question and release him and then arrest him after a decision is taken on his anticipatory bail plea. 

    When the Supreme Court considers Siddique's petition again on October 22, the prosecution can argue that Siddique is not cooperating with the investigation and that he should be taken into custody for questioning. It is in this context that the police have sought legal advice. However, Siddique has been advised by his legal team to appear before the investigating officer in Thiruvananthapuram if he does not receive a notice from the police within two days. This will also allow him to argue in the Supreme Court that he has fully cooperated with the investigation.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'The Hindu' apologizes for error in CM Vijayan interview, claims remarks on Malappuram added by PR agency dmn

    'The Hindu' apologizes for error in CM Vijayan interview, claims remarks on Malappuram added by PR agency

    Kerala: From gold smuggling to receiving crores, MLA PV Anvar exposes CM's political secretary P Sasi anr

    Kerala: From gold smuggling to receiving crores, MLA PV Anvar exposes CM's political secretary P Sasi

    Kerala CM Vijayan's office claims Malappuram remark 'misinterpreted', seeks rectification from newspaper dmn

    Kerala CM Vijayan's office claims Malappuram remark 'misinterpreted', seeks rectification from newspaper

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's shawl catches fire while lighting ceremonial lamp in Palakkad anr

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's shawl catches fire while lighting ceremonial lamp in Palakkad

    Supreme Court raps ED over gold smuggling case handling during plea transfer trial from Kerala to Karnataka dmn

    Supreme Court raps ED over gold smuggling case handling during plea seeking transfer of trial to Karnataka

    Recent Stories

    Athletes thank CM Yogi Adityanath for honouring sportspersons, transforming sports landscape AJR

    Athletes thank CM Yogi Adityanath for honouring sportspersons, transforming sports landscape

    Yogi govt plants 36.80 crore saplings, surpasses its target under Ped Lagao, Ped Bachao Campaign 2024 dmn

    Yogi govt plants 36.80 crore saplings, surpasses its target under Ped Lagao, Ped Bachao Campaign 2024

    Isha Foundation denies forcing people into marriage or monkhood, emphasizes individual freedom to make choices dmn

    Isha Foundation denies forcing people into marriage or monkhood, emphasizes individual freedom to make choices

    UP to conduct statewide cleanliness, fogging operations in disease control campaign AJR

    UP to conduct statewide cleanliness, fogging operations in disease control campaign

    Salman Khan to Govinda: 8 Celebs who own licensed guns RTM

    Salman Khan to Govinda: 8 Celebs who own licensed guns

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon