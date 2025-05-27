Due to the potential formation of another low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, widespread rain is expected in Kerala for the next 5 days.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and winds up to 60 km/hr in 11 districts for the next three hours. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts are likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and strong winds. Other districts may experience moderate rainfall with winds up to 50 km/hr.

With the possibility of another low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal today, widespread rain is expected in Kerala for the next 5 days. A high wave alert has also been issued for the Kerala coast. A red alert has been declared for Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur districts today. An orange alert has been issued for Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kasaragod districts, while a yellow alert is in place for other districts. Due to the heavy rainfall, educational institutions in Kannur, Wayanad, Kottayam, and Kozhikode districts are closed today.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has warned of high waves (3.5 to 4.0 meters) and potential coastal erosion along the Kerala coast until 8:30 pm on the 28th. Special caution is advised in the following areas under red alert:

Thiruvananthapuram: Kappil to Pozhiyoor

Kollam: Alappad to Idava

Alappuzha: Chellanam to Azhikkal Jetty

Ernakulam: Munambam to Maruvakkad

Thrissur: Athirappilly to Kodungallur

Malappuram: Kadalundi Nagaram to Palapetty

Kozhikode: Chombala to Ramanattukara

Kannur: Valapattanam to New Mahe

Kasaragod: Kunchathur to Kottakunnu

INCOIS has also warned of potential coastal erosion due to high waves (3.5 to 3.6 meters) along the coast from Neerodi to Arogyapuram in Kanyakumari district until 8:30 pm on the 28th. Fishermen and coastal residents are advised to exercise extreme caution. The IMD has also advised people to relocate from vulnerable areas as per official instructions and take necessary precautions due to the possibility of rough seas.