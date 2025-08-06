The suspect, Shajeer, allegedly fed, then killed the cat, and displayed its remains on Instagram. Police are investigating, with potential charges under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and BNS Section 325 for animal harm.

Palakkad: A 32-year-old man accused of feline cruelty in Kerala has been detained after footage of the incident circulated widely on social media platforms. The suspect, identified as Shajeer from Cherpulassery, was detained by the Kerala police following a formal complaint lodged by an animal welfare activist. The controversial footage had gained widespread attention online. Police reports indicate that the alleged video content showed the individual initially providing food to the animal, subsequently harming it fatally, and then exhibiting parts of the deceased creature's remains. The video was reportedly uploaded to his Instagram story feature recently. "The footage was reportedly filmed in Coimbatore. We are currently conducting questioning, though formal arrest procedures have not yet been completed," said a police official.

Legal proceedings have been initiated under two key statutes: BNS Section 325, which addresses malicious acts involving the harm, killing, or incapacitation of animals, and Section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, which outlines prohibited acts of animal mistreatment and associated penalties, according to police statements. According to reports, Shajeer had allegedly stated “Cat meat tastes better than human meat,” when questioned about the incident during an informal interaction.

Laws Exist, Cruelty Persists

India’s legal framework provides clear provisions against animal cruelty, yet incidents of abuse continue to surface with alarming frequency. The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, remains the country’s primary legislation for safeguarding animal welfare. It outlines specific actions that constitute cruelty—ranging from physical abuse to neglect—and prescribes penalties for offenders. Recent cases, including viral videos of animal killings, have reignited public debate over the adequacy and enforcement of these laws.

In an effort to strengthen deterrence, the newly introduced Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) includes provisions such as Section 325, which criminalizes acts of maiming or killing animals. While these measures signal a firmer stance by the legal system, activists argue that implementation remains inconsistent and penalties often lack severity. Legal experts and animal welfare organizations continue to call for more robust enforcement, swifter prosecution, and public awareness to curb rising instances of cruelty against animals.