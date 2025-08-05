Reporter TV MD Anto Augustine confirms a Rs 130 crore payment to the Argentina Football Association (AFA) to bring the team, including Lionel Messi, to Kerala. Legal action is threatened if the AFA breaches the contract after accepting the payment.

Thiruvananthapuram: Anto Augustine, Managing Director of Reporter TV Broadcasting Corporation, has confirmed that the company paid Rs 130 crore to the Argentina Football Association (AFA) to bring the Argentinian national football team—including Lionel Messi—to Kerala. Anto Augustine explained at a recent press conference that if the AFA fails to honour the agreement after receiving the payment, it would constitute a breach of contract, which could lead to legal action.

According to Anto Augustine, Reporter Broadcasting Corporation secured a contract with the AFA for Argentina to play in Kerala in October, and the payment was made on June 6 using personal funds rather than public contributions. Despite requests for transparency, contract confidentiality prevents the release of payment documents. Reporter Broadcasting has received an official email from the AFA confirming the receipt of the full amount. Anto Augustine also stated that AFA was told that they don't want the team to visit Kerala after the upcoming World Cup. The corporation communicated this issue to the AFA but has not yet received a response.

Speculation Grows

No official statement has been made by the AFA about the team's withdrawal, though speculation persists, including some reports suggesting potential arrangements for Messi and Argentina to visit India in December. However, Augustine insisted that Messi's contract specifically applies to Kerala and, if he does not come to the state, he will not be visiting India at all.

Legal Action Possible

Currently, the October slot has not been formally closed by the AFA. Anto Augustine suspects the AFA may be trying to renegotiate after recognizing Kerala's market potential. All logistical preparations for the match at Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield Stadium are in place. Anto Augustine emphasized that Reporter Broadcasting will wait up to two more weeks for a definitive response from the AFA. If confirmation is not received within this period, they plan to begin legal proceedings to address the situation.