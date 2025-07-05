Protests intensified against Kerala Health Minister Veena George following the death of a woman due to a building collapse at Kottayam Medical College Hospital. Protestors are demanding her resignation.

Thiruvananthapuram: State-wide protests demanding the resignation of Kerala Health Minister Veena George intensified on Saturday, turning increasingly violent. The unrest follows the death of a woman, Bindu, in a tragic building collapse at Kottayam Medical College Hospital. Opposition parties have escalated their agitation, holding protest marches and clashing with police in multiple districts.

In the state capital, a Youth Congress protest march to Minister Veena George’s official residence led to tense scenes. Protestors attempted to breach police barricades, prompting a forceful response from the police, who deployed water cannons and carried out a lathi charge. Despite these measures, protestors climbed over compound walls, refusing to retreat. The area remains volatile, with protestors regrouping repeatedly in front of the barricades. Female protestors were forcibly removed as the standoff continued.

Statewide DMO office protests

Meanwhile, similar scenes unfolded across other districts in Kerala. In Kollam, a Congress-led march to the Sasthamkotta Taluk Hospital demanding the health minister’s resignation also turned violent. Several individuals, including the Block President, were injured during the confrontation.

In Kannur, Youth Congress members marching to the DMO office were met with police resistance. As the protestors entered the office compound, police resorted to using water cannons once again. The confrontation did not end there. Following the clashes, protestors began blocking the Kannur–Taliparamba National Highway. During the incident, the Taliparamba constituency Youth Congress President, Prajish, suffered a head injury.

Mounting pressure on health minister

The protests, triggered by the death of Bindu at Kottayam Medical College due to reported structural failure, have ignited widespread criticism of the state’s health infrastructure and the Health Minister’s leadership. The demand for Minister Veena George’s resignation continues to gain momentum, with protestors vowing to escalate demonstrations if action is not taken.