    Kerala: Probe finds ex-Pookode Veterinary varsity VC negligent in handling Sidharthan's death post ragging

    A judicial commission led by former High Court judge A Hari Prasad reported that MR Saseendranath, former Vice Chancellor of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU), Pookode, failed to take prompt actions following the death of student J S Sidharthan due to alleged ragging.

    Kerala: Probe finds ex-Pookode Veterinary varsity VC negligent in handling JS Sidharthan's death post ragging anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 17, 2024, 2:06 PM IST

    Wayanad: A judicial commission, appointed by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and led by former High Court judge A Hari Prasad, has reported that MR Saseendranath, the former Vice Chancellor of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU), failed to take timely actions following the death of J S Sidharthan. The commission's report, submitted to the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, investigated the shortcomings of the former VC and Dean M K Narayanan in preventing the alleged ragging in the university men's hostel that resulted in Sidharthan's death.

    The commission investigated potential administrative lapses in the university regarding Sidharthan's death. The report was prepared based on statements from 28 individuals, including the university vice-chancellor, assistant warden, dean, and ambulance driver, as well as Sidharthan's parents, teachers, and friends.

    Sidharthan's father, Jayaprakash, welcomed the judicial commission's findings. Former Vice Chancellor MR Saseendranath was expelled from his position after the governor revoked his order reinstating 33 students who had been suspended over Sidharthan's death. Subsequently, Dr. K S Anil took over as the new Vice Chancellor of KVASU.

    JS Sidharthan, a second-year Bachelor in Veterinary Sciences (BVSc) student, was found hanging on February 18, after allegedly enduring severe ragging and mob trials. The postmortem report indicated that he had been brutally tortured and deprived of food for many days. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) charge-sheet stated that the brutal torture by the accused resulted in his death.
     

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2024, 2:06 PM IST
