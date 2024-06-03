Kerala: Police to book YouTuber Sanju Techy after RTO's complaint over swimming pool inside car

The Mannancherry police will file a case against YouTuber Sanju Techy following a complaint from the Motor Vehicle Department's Enforcement Wing. The YouTuber posted the video of him swimming in his car on his official channel. The video showed the YouTuber and his friends having fun in the car's rear-seat swimming pool.

Alappuzha: Popular YouTuber Sanju Techy (TS Sanju) from Kalavoor is facing serious consequences after setting up an 'Aavesham' movie model swimming pool inside a car and taking a risky ride. The Mannancherry police have decided to book him following a complaint from the Motor Vehicle Department's Enforcement wing. The Road Transport Officer (RTO) has requested the police to investigate the 28-year-old YouTuber's involvement in similar traffic rule violations.

Kerala YouTuber's driving license suspended for 'Aavesham' model swimming pool in car

Meanwhile, the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) will submit its report on Sanju's dangerous road stunt to the Alappuzha First-Class Judicial Magistrate Court on Monday. The file number of this report will also be submitted to the High Court. The High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident after Sanju's video of the swimming pool inside the car went viral on social media.

On May 29, the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) took stringent action against popular YouTuber Sanju Techy for violating various traffic rules. Along with Sanju, his friends Sooryanarayanan (29), Abhilash Gopi (28), and Stanley Christopher (28) were also booked. The MVD registered a case against them under six offenses, including dangerous driving. Additionally, the vehicle's registration certificate was suspended.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Sanju Techy can be seen driving the modified car along a bustling street. He and his companions are depicted inside the pool, after which he emptied the water onto the road when it began to leak into the driver's seat and engine.

The YouTuber posted the video of him swimming in his car on his official channel. The video showed the YouTuber and his friends having fun in the car's rear-seat swimming pool. Water began to pour into the driver's seat as the car came to a stop in a traffic jam, and it appeared that the airbags had burst.

Following widespread criticism of the video, the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) summoned Sanju Techy, who appeared before the Enforcement Road Transport Officer on May 29.



Latest Videos